Frightening auto accident north of Neepawa

Details Published on Thursday, September 21, 2017

Submitted Photo

On Sept 20, at about 8:45 a.m. emergency services responded to an accident north of Neepawa. Spruce Plains RCMP staff sergeant Mark Morehouse said that two pick up trucks, one travelling west on 88N and one south on the old Highway #5, collided at an uncontrolled intersection. One of the trucks caught fire and the Eden fire department responded to the call. Morehouse said that both drivers were walking after the accident, but with cuts and bruises, while the passenger of the vehicle that caught fire was taken to Neepawa hospital with a suspected broken arm or collar bone. He added that the driver of the truck that caught fire was trapped in the vehicle, but was extricated with the help of the other driver and a passerby. “They were very fortunate,” said Morehouse of the outcome.