NACTV looking for input

Details Published on Saturday, September 23, 2017

The board of Neepawa Access Community Television (NACTV) is looking for feedback from viewers. As the community access television station prepares to enter its second year under new management, board member Dave Bennet said they are looking to better understand what viewers want from the station.

“It’s been a learning curve,” he said, adding, “We want to know the community’s response, we passionately need to know who is watching and what they’re watching.” They are hoping to get at least 200 surveys back and with them, an accurate picture of the station’s viewership and what people want to watch.

Bennet explains that the survey results will help the station better provide the programming people want to see. “Even if you don’t watch very much, we want to know,” he said. Bennet added that he hopes people with elderly friends and relatives will help them obtain, complete and submit their surveys.

The surveys will be available in hard copy in the Sept. 29 Neepawa Banner, the NACTV office, the Banner office, Harris Pharmacy, Neepawa Pharmacy, Your Dollar Store with More and the Senior’s Drop-In Centre; electronic copies will be available on Facebook and the NACTV website or by contacting NACTV.

There is no deadline to return the surveys, but they are hoping to have people complete them soon to help in planning for fall programming.