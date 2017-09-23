Homebodies - Officially fall...

Details Published on Saturday, September 23, 2017

Rita Friesen

Neepawa Banner

It wasn’t the pronouncement that fall would once again arrive on September 22, it was the sunshine and the cool temperature that spurred me to action. It was, however, mostly fall chores that I accomplished.

After the morning dog walk I decided to wash windows. I faithfully hauled my sturdy and safe step ladder all around the house, reaching corners that I had meant to clean last spring. That done, I swept down the exterior of my home. Yep, I swept it, tearing away cobwebs and gunk that had attached itself to the lips in the siding. And I was doing this because the grass was too damp to mow. I needed one quick trip uptown to replenish my paper towel supply and while there, I picked up some rust resistance spray paint for another project.

That project was to clean and re-paint a marker Ed had crafted out of a plow shear, horseshoes and angle iron. It has marked our driveway for all times – at the farm at Homewood, at the farm at Riding Mountain, the acreage, and now, my home in town. It takes a bit of work to sink it into the earth deep enough to stand tall, but I had removed it to safety when I had the hedge cleared out. Mission accomplished and I enjoyed a quick bite to eat before heading back out to the yard.

All summer long, I had mowed the grass high, letting the lawn appear green, now, I shaved it in preparation for the raking of the leaves. This task stretched from the standard 32 minutes to closer to 45. The grass was a touch tough and wanted to plug the mower. Great exercise.

Still in fast forward mode, I tilled the patch where the hedge had been and raked any errant roots that had remained. Liking the looks of that, I dug in a concrete block and set the bird bath, hauled a water feature out of the back yard to nestle beneath the remaining lilac tree. Got particular with that- utilised the level! Not yet quite exhausted, I started raking the back yard. Thankfully, a friend popped in and I sat for 40 before finishing the back yard and hauling the refuse to the compost yard. Decided that if I was making the trip I might as well clean out a planter or two and get them away as well.

My little dogs enjoyed the day, tethered at my side or contained in the open area between the garages. But they still requested their evening walk. And so, we went. The distance. I was aware that if I stopped, at any point, I would have trouble re-starting, so after all was done, I sat for supper. Knowing that all that was left was a hot shower made the meal even more enjoyable. There was/is a sense of satisfaction with all that I got done. Some for winter ease and some just for me. Not a bad day for a senior!