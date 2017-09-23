NACTV live broadcast

Details Published on Saturday, September 23, 2017

By Micah Waddell

The Neepawa Banner

NACTV is a large part of the community, but not many people know what it’s all about. On Sept. 28, at 7 p.m. the station will be putting on an informative live broadcast showcasing the goings on within the local television station.

The discussion shall include topics such as why NACTV is important to the community, the benefits of advertising through the local television station, how much the viewing range of the station has expanded, an introduction to the staff, the possibilities of surveys for the station and the hope that more people and groups will get involved with sending in video from events for the station. To watch this live broadcast tune into cable channel 12, MTS channel 30, Bell ExpressVu 592, or watch online at www.nactv.tv.