Neepawa in song

Details Published on Saturday, September 23, 2017

By Micah Waddell

The Neepawa Banner

It is the time of year again for youth choirs to get into full swing.

You may have noticed this while signing up your kids for such activities, but you probably missed your own choral opportunities. Here in Neepawa, not counting the church choirs, there are two major musical groups for adults, the Choraliers and the Neepawa Area Choir. Both of these choirs have no entry requirements, if you love to sing, you may show up and do so. The choral community is always in need of volunteers, including singers, accompanists and conductors.

The Choraliers are in their 50th year of operation and are currently under the guidance and leadership of Carolyn Durston. They meet Tuesdays, at Arts Forward, at 7:30 p.m. The Neepawa Area Choir meets at HMK on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Both choirs include a variety of musical stylings to suit almost anyone’s musical tastes.

The high school choir in Neepawa is a course within the high school program and it is worth one credit. Students Grades 9 through 12 are allowed to join, but Blair Chapman, the teacher and conductor of the choir class, suggests that grade nine students interested in the musical field pursue band in their first year, due to the fact that they can only take one or the other in grade 9. The NACI choir performs at community events as well as events in Winnipeg and Brandon, with the largest event being the year end concert in June. Currently the choir contains 50 students, 16 boys and the rest girls. The choir has no audition process and is open to all students interested, and they meet every second school day. The accompanist for the choir is Carolyn Durston.

On Oct. 16, there will be a large concert in Neepawa performed by the Westman Youth Choir (WYC), which this year includes seven of NACIs’ choir members. This event will be held at the First Baptist Church. Other upcoming events featuring area choirs include the Christmas in Song concert on Dec. 3, Music from the Grand Ole Opry on Oct. 28, a concert in Brandon during the fourth week of October, a concert in Winnipeg during the third week of November, the community choir presents a Christmas Cantata in December, the exact date has yet to be announced, and the NACI Band concert on Dec. 6.