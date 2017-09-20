1967: Rotarians win the “Lio-Rot” trophy

December 25, 1949; Christmas fire destroys Fenwick's department store.



80 years ago

Tuesday, September 14, 1937

Two amateur experimental radio stations in Neepawa are proving a great source of pleasure and instruction to their manipulators, who constructed them themselves and put them into operation during the past few months. The operators are two local young men who have been interested in the wireless hobby for sometime - Harold Fryer and Rowland Mott. There are thousands of amateur stations throughout the United States and Canada, in fact, throughout the world, but the men mentioned are the first to take up the diversion in Neepawa. Fifteen years ago in Neepawa, James Harper, the town electrician, and Verner Wright, present owner of the Electric Shop, were building the first radio receiving sets to operate here, and when the crackling, harsh music was heard from a few thousand miles distance, it was a thing of wonder and the talk of the town. Even if you do not know anything about radio, you can visit one of the local stations and in an hour’s time, receive a great deal of interesting information about how one works.

70 years ago

Thursday, September 18, 1947

A recent announcement was made by the provincial Department of Mines and Resources that plans for drilling for oil in the Neepawa district are underway. It is stated that large scale exploration for oil in Western Manitoba is now being carried on by big American oil interests. The Langford Oil Syndicate, Anglo Canadian Oils, Western Ventures Limited and Security Assets Company are reported to be making arrangements to commence drilling operations near Neepawa. We do not wish to be pessimistic, but drilling for oil was carried in Neepawa from 40 or more years ago. We did not get oil, but the effort to do so resulted in the salt industry, which has a staff of almost 100 men and women. It costs thousands upon thousands to bring an oil well into production. It is to be hoped that active exploration will soon get underway and that it will be successful.

60 years ago

Thursday, September 19, 1957

Citizens of Neepawa will be proud and pleased to learn that their town has been awarded first prize for the Shea-Drewry trophy for beautification of towns for the 1957 year. Annual competitions are sponsored by the Manitoba Good Roads Association. The last time Neepawa won was in 1954.

50 years ago

Friday, September 15, 1967

For the first time in three years, members of the Neepawa Rotary Club were finally able to get their hands on the famed “Lio-Rot” trophy, Monday, following their annual golf outing with members of the Neepawa Lion’s Club at the Neepawa Golf and Country Club. Victory for the Rotarians in the annual event squared the series at six wins each in the 12 year history of the trophy. Though the accuracy of some of the scoring was in doubt, the Rotarians managed to squeeze through with an average of 54.33 strokes, against the Lion’s average of 55.76 strokes, for the nine hole test. Cy Astley, of Rotary, proved the best golfer of the day, with his 44, while Jerry White was the best on view for the Lions, with 46.

40 years ago

Thursday, September 15, 1977

Walter Zeke has come a long way in the jeweller’s business. From sweeping floors and delivering goods for a jewellery store in Brandon, to building up a respected business of his own here in Neepawa, with a second outlet operated in Minnedosa. He has just completed an expansion on his Neepawa store which nearly doubles his space for showing and displaying his goods, and on September 17, he’ll be having his grand opening of the renovated building.

30 years ago

Wednesday, September 23, 1987

Highway #16 east of Neepawa could see the addition of two or more lanes of traffic as early as next year. The town has put in a request to the Manitoba Department of Highways to have the stretch of Highway #16, east of Broadway Avenue to the Springhill Farms Hog Processing plant, widened to accommodate four lanes of traffic. Mayor Homer Gill said that with the increase in traffic to the hog plant, four lanes would do much to ease traffic congestion.

20 years ago

Monday, September 15, 1997

A Vivian Street garage, filled with what the owner described as antiques, was destroyed in a raging fire last Monday. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. The owner, John Scory, said a neighbour from across the street came rushing over to alert him the garage was on fire around 4:30 p.m. Scory said he ran for a fire extinguisher located at the front of the garage, while his wife, Joyce, phoned the fire department.

10 years ago

Monday, September 24, 2007

Construction of a new ambulance garage in Neepawa is likely several months away, with a final site still to be confirmed. “The preferred site is the care home,” said Penny Gilson of the Assiniboine Regional Health Authority. Last summer, the RHA announced plans to construct a new ambulance garage next to the present hospital in Neepawa. Not long afterward, a petition signed by 116 people opposed to the site was presented to Town Council and the RHA. The petitioners, many of whom live near the hospital, said they were against the hospital site because the land is subject to erosion due to poor drainage. Council sided with the petitioners’ choice of location. An ambulance garage became needed after the RHA took over the ambulance services in Neepawa in July 2005. Ambulances were parked at the hospital during the summer, and later moved to the former Ford garage on Hamilton Street. The Town does not have to contribute any funding toward the proposed facility.