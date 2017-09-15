Brandon’s Downtown Cruise Night

Details Published on Friday, September 15, 2017

Photo by Micah Waddell

Micah Waddell

The Neepawa Banner

During the summer, car shows are a frequent occurrence in Brandon Manitoba. When the city shuts down Rosser Avenue from 6th Street to 13th Street, the last Thursday of every month, Downtown Cruise Night runs from 6pm until 9pm. It is a welcome sight for car enthusiasts in the Westman area. Cruise Night [presented by Brandon & Area Car Enthusiasts (B.A.C.E.)] is an event that has been going on for a number of years. It gives the opportunity for locals to showcase their passion in the community and show off their personal rides.

The vehicles brought to this car show vary greatly, modern modified “tuners”, rare collector pieces, motorcycles, and even lifted trucks. With no age or category restrictions all are welcome at this event. If you have questions about vehicle modification, or restoration, Downtown Cruise Night is the place to be. All of the owners who come to the event have plenty of insight and knowledge on the subject. Whether you are just starting to get into the car community or are looking to return, Cruise Night is a good place to start. There are food trucks and stands along the stretch of street for those who get hungry, people are free to walk and look at all the vehicles. Just a friendly reminder though, look but don’t touch, these personalized works of art. Although Sept. 7, was the last one for this year, don’t worry the beautiful vehicles will return next year.