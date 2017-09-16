Meet the teachers!

Details Published on Saturday, September 16, 2017

There are the new educators whom have joined the staff of Rolling River School Division (RRSD). These local businesses join us in welcoming them into our communities. Please support these businesses which support our schools, teachers and towns.

Hayley Clark grew up on a dairy farm just outside of Forrest, where she attended and graduated from both the elementary and high school there. After growing up in RRSD and spending many summers in Minnedosa at the lake, she is overjoyed to have accepted a Grades 5-6 position at Tanner’s Crossing School in Minnedosa.

Stephanie Meadows grew up on a farm just north of Forrest. After graduation from Brandon University this spring, she completed a term at Reston School. She is excited to be teaching Grade 7 in her hometown at Forrest Elementary!

Ashleigh DeMontigny grew up in the Minnedosa area and after graduating from Minnedosa Collegiate in 2008, she went on to complete her education degree at Brandon University. Ashleigh is thrilled to be teaching Grade 1 in her hometown at Tanner’s Crossing School in Minnedosa.

Duncan Martin grew up on a farm a few miles south of Rapid City and after two years of student teaching throughout Rolling River while he was completing his education degree at Brandon University, he is now a full-time, fully-certified educator at Onanole. This is his first full-time teaching position; he’ll instruct Grades 1-8.

Laura Clayton grew up in Brandon and took both her undergraduate and graduate education degrees at Brandon University. She has been teaching in Manitoba for 13 years and is excited to be working with a great group of Grade 3-6 students in Oak River.

Danielle Pilatic grew up on a farm near Brookdale. A fresh gradate from Brandon University and new to the division, she is excited to be teaching full-time at Rivers Elementary, Grades 1 and 5-6.

Rachel Proven-Luhowy grew up on a farm north of Minnedosa and started her teaching career in Ashern. She has spent the last six years teaching at Hamiota Collegiate Institute. This year she will be a resource and Grades 9-12 English Language Arts teacher at Minnedosa Collegiate Institute. Rachel lives in Minnedosa with her husband and two children.

Andrea Graham grew up in Foxwarren. She became an accredited teacher in 2007 and has been teaching in various rural and urban centres ever since. She is looking forward to her year as a resource teacher at Rivers Elementary School