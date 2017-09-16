HELP to receive help

Details Published on Saturday, September 16, 2017

By Heather Gray

Chairperson

HELP (Helping Each Local Project) has planned its annual Christmas event so our nomination buckets are now out. One is located at Westoba Credit Union and the other at Rivers Bigway Foods. Beside each bucket is a list of organizations you can choose from to cast a vote. There are also voting polls in the HELP Facebook group. Please choose one or as many as you would like. Buckets will be removed on Sept. 29 and the polls will be closed for counting.

The organization with the most votes will receive the funds raised from our third annual Christmas bazaar to be held Saturday, Nov. 25 in Rivers Legion Upper Hall. There are three spots left to fill for the bazaar; if you want a table please call me at 204-761-3301. In order to rent a table, your items must be handmade.

Good luck to all the candidate organizations. We will announce the recipient a week or two after we have spoken to them. Up for consideration are the following groups; if you notice some are missing, it is because HELP has already given them money. Once a group has benefitted from our efforts, they are removed from the ballot list.

Here are the nominees for you to consider prior to voting: Razzamatazz Dance Club, Little Saskatchewan Pony Club, Rivers Skating Club, Wetlands Centre of Excellence, Riverdale Personal Care Home, Rivers & Area Community Foundation, Rivers Comets, Rivers Jets, Riverdale District Health Auxiliary, Rivers Ladies Legion Auxiliary, Rivers Legion, Rolling Dale Enterprises, Rivers Kids Club, Rivers Train Station Restoration, Riverdale Community Centre, Rivers 4-H, Rivers & Area Game & Fish Association, Little Saskatchewan River Conservation District, Rivers/Daly Fire Department, Rivers and Area Lions Club, Rivers Minor Hockey, Rivers Minor Baseball, Rivers Youth Soccer, Rivers 50 Plus Club, Rivers Ag Society, Summer Day Program.

HELP donates all proceeds to organizations after our expenses have been paid. Therefore, we were very happy to learn Rivers Legion has decided to support us! During Legion Week they will have a luncheon with their profits from that soup and sandwich meal on Sept. 20 given to us. That means we’ll have fewer expenses for facility rental, tablecloths, prizes, tickets, paper, markers, etc. Please see their ad in this paper for more details regarding the luncheon. We would appreciate your support of them, which in turn, supports us.