Redferns receives recognition

Details Published on Friday, September 15, 2017

By Sheila Runions

The Rivers Banner

It was 45 years ago (Oct. 1, 1972) that Ray Redfern moved from Red Deer, Alta to Rivers. The territory agronomy manager with Imperial Oil came here to return to his roots — he was raised in Harding — and to purchase the Imperial Oil Bulk Sales location from Fred Taylor.

This depot was part of the Taylor and Son Limited business conglomerate and was started in 1920 by Fred’s father John. Ray converted the bulk sales operation to an agricultural retailer and renamed the company Redfern Farm Services. In the years since, he has grown his business to now include 11 locations in southwestern Manitoba: Brandon, Carberry, Hamiota, Hartney, Kenton, Minnedosa, Neepawa, Rivers, Shoal Lake, Souris and Virden. The franchise employs more than 80 regular staff; during peak seasons, when additional workers are hired, there are as many as 125 pay stubs issued.

According to their website, “Redferns provides the widest industry selection of seed, fertilizers and crop protection products to customers. Custom application services, field product deliveries, fertilizer application equipment rentals, along with comprehensive soil testing programs, agronomy support and product recommendations, are all provided by our professionals. Our sales and agronomy staff offer unbiased advice to assist our grower partners in producing the most profitable high-yielding crops possible. We work alongside producers, not just selling them products. By focusing on the individual needs of our many customers’ and their operations, our team shows their commitment to our farmer partners to provide them solutions with informed, ethical recommendations.”

It may be because of these statements that the business was short-listed in late August as a finalist for the 34th annual Manitoba Chamber of Commerce awards. There are five categories, each with three semi-finalists; of those 15 nominations, all but four are from Winnipeg. The Redfern nod falls under the Outstanding Medium Business, in which they compete against Norima Consulting Inc. and Shindico Realty Ltd. It will not be known until Friday, Oct. 27 if Redfern can claim the prize; winners will be announced at a gala banquet at Canad Inns, Polo Park.

Manitoba Business Awards are presented by Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries and 10 other partners. They were established in 1983 to recognize and celebrate outstanding businesses and individual achievements by the Manitoba business community. Awards are presented based on successful employee relations, sustainable growth and community development.

Redfern Farm Services certainly supports community development. In the years Ray lived in Rivers (1972-2000), he personally joined several economic/industrial development boards and his company has provided immeasurable financial support to an unknown number of community causes during nearly 50 years. Ray has ensured that his staff share his passion for supporting their towns; “staff are deeply involved in the communities they serve and in which they reside. Redfern’s provides ongoing support to numerous large community projects, as well as many service clubs.” Indeed, likely their most significant donation here was to Rivers Recreation Facilities Review Committee, when the company bought naming rights in Riverdale Community Centre; Redfern Hall is the large meeting room on the second storey of that complex.