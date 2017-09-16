Out of Helen's kitchen - Flags

The official dedication marking the move of the Stoney Creek school to its new home at Riverbend Park was held as a part of the 1967 centennial celebrations.

Helen Drysdale

The Neepawa Banner

Over the years Canada had been using flags, most of which reflected Canada’s British Heritage. The old flag no longer reflected Canada’s place in the world, and Pearson believed a new flag would help unite French and English Canada with truly Canadian symbols. On January 28, 1965, the National Flag of Canada, the current maple leaf flag was adopted and was for the most part, embraced by the public. In 1967 Canada welcomes the world to Montreal to help celebrate its birthday and what a party! Considered to be the most successful World’s Fair of the 20th century with 62 nations participating. Expo 67 showcased cutting-edge design, art, architecture, technology, and culture from around the world. Expo had over 50 million paid admissions when at the time Canada had 20 million people. Communities around Canada celebrated with parades, parties, publishing history books and many other Centennial projects. Neepawa celebrated for a whole week with such events as: the grand opening of East View Lodge, Centennial parade, “Home-Coming Ball” and the “Picnic of the Century” with a dedication of Stoney Creek school and many more events. The surrounding communities celebrated as well. The song I remember singing that year was written by Bobby Gimby, a commercial jingle writer who composed the popular tune “Ca-na-da” sometimes called The Centennial Song. 50’s casseroles were old and boring. The 60s liked showy, difficult and time consuming to make food with French influence, fondues, backyard barbecues, vegetarian recipes, ethnic cuisine and flaming things such as fondues and Steak Diane.

Shrimp Newburg

3 Tbsp. butter

2 Tbsp. flour

Salt and pepper

1/2 tsp. dry mustard

1/8 tsp. nutmeg

1 1/2 cups of milk

3 egg yolks, slightly beaten

1 1/2 cup whipping cream

10 oz. cooked shrimp, fresh, canned or frozen

Melt butter in a frying pan; blend in salt, pepper, dry mustard and nutmeg. Gradually stir in milk; cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until smooth and thick. In a separate bowl combine egg yolks and whipping cream. Gradually stir in some of the hot mixture. Return the egg/cream mixture to the frying pan and cook over low heat, stirring constantly, until thick and smooth. Prepare the shrimp. Add to the sauce and continue cooking until heated through.

Grasshopper pie

16 Oreo chocolate sandwich cookies, rolled fine

3 Tbsp. melted butter

24 large marshmallows or 3 cups mini

2/3 cup milk

1/4 cup crème de menthe

1 cup whipping cream

shaved chocolate for garnish

green food colouring if desired.

Combine cookie crumbs and butter. Press into a 9” pie pan. Bake at 325° for about 5-7 minutes or until set. Cool shell. Melt marshmallows in the milk in a double boiler. Stir in crème de menthe and let cool. If you want the green colour add a few drops of green food colour. Whip the cream and fold in gently to the marshmallow mixture. Place in the prepared shell and leave set in fridge for several hours or freeze until ready to use. Sprinkle with shaved chocolate.