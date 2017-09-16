DIVAS coming to Gladstone

Vancouver performer Bonnie Kilroe is bringing her musical comedy impersonation show DIVAS: Vegas meets Vaudeville to Gladstone on Sept. 29 at the Legion. Fresh from Orlando, Florida, at the Sunburst convention for Professional Celebrity Impersonators, Bonnie was inducted into the Hall of Fame for most unique act and won an award for gold showcase judged by local agents.

The vocals of Streisand, the comedy of Lucy and the charisma of Marilyn! This award winning show combines vaudevillian comedy with singing and spectacular costumes, creating a powerful parade of fun and parody.

Divas: Vegas meets Vaudeville is a 100 minute musical comedy celebrity impersonation show featuring 20 iconic singers, actresses and entertainers from the past (Mae West, Marilyn Monroe), through legends with timeless appeal (Cher, Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, Madonna, Reba McEntire, Tina Turner), to stars of the present (Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Shakira).

Bonnie has performed Divas to audiences all over the world over the last 15 years. From small fundraisers in towns across Canada, to large theatre shows and casinos throughout North America and as a guest entertainer on cruise ships on most of the world’s seas.

This is a show that appeals to a wide demographic. Throughout the show, Bonnie uses her improvisational skills as a performer to encourage audience participation, which adds an extra element of novelty and surprise. Unlike other multi-celebrity impersonation shows, she performs all of the voices, speaking and singing, live. There is no lip-synching here!

It will be an excellent night out full of laughs and you may end up on stage with Marilyn Monroe, Tina Turner or Cher!

Bonnie is excited to bring her biggest show to the Gladstone Legion.