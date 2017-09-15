Plans are underway for the Langruth Harvest Festival

Details Published on Friday, September 15, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

Plans for the second annual Harvest Festival in Langruth are well underway. The festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 and will run from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. With an overwhelming response to last year’s event, the committee has continued to build on the fall themed celebration with added events and activities. As a special treat, this year’s festival will also be a celebration of Canada 150.

Everyone in attendance will have the opportunity to leave their mark on the Canada 150 billboard and test their knowledge with the Canada 150 trivia questions. After singing O Canada, a Canada 150 cake will be served. Throughout the day the cultures and traditions that make up our local area will be highlighted.

All the favorite activities from last year’s festival will be back with a number of new and exciting things to do and enjoy. Along with a number of fall themed carnival games and old fashioned kids races, the large round hay bale climbing structure was a great hit. Once again, the horse drawn wagon will be available for a relaxing ride through the country. Animal lovers won’t want to miss seeing the new line up of animals at the small animal farm.

The Harvest Festival is honoured to showcase various local musicians throughout the day. Talented performers from Langruth and surrounding communities will take the festival stage performing their various repertoires. A schedule of the performances will be available closer to the date of the festival.

The Escape Room is sure to be enticing as those who are up to the challenge find clues and solve puzzles in an attempt to escape. During the Amazing Race teams of two to four players will attempt to complete a series of challenges in the shortest amount of time and become the winner of the Harvest Festival Amazing Race.

We are looking forward to Lakeview Fire Department, Manitoba Farm Safety, Important Bird Areas, Manitoba Agriculture Food and Rural Initiatives, Public Health and Manitoba 4-H being in attendance with interactive displays for both children and adults.

The Harvest Festival Market will be open between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. The market is a great place to browse and purchase a variety crafts, produce, baking, products and garage sale items. Don’t worry about lunch and/or supper. The canteen will be open with a variety of menu items.

Once again, most of the activities, events and entertainment at the festival are free. There will be a silver collection, a silent auction and a 50/50 draw to help cover some of the costs. Thank-you for your support.

To finish the day, members of the Lakeview Fire Department will set off a fantastic display of fireworks. It will definitely be a grand finale. See you on Sept. 23.