Free driver workshop will enhance skills

Details Published on Friday, September 15, 2017

Submitted

The Neepawa Banner

Safety Services Manitoba and Home Assistance Neepawa and District are partnering to hold a free workshop in Neepawa.

The instructor will provide information on: defensive driving techniques, show you how to enhance your driving skills, update you on traffic laws and road safety rules, as well as show us how to compensate for any changes that may occur in hearing, vision, flexibility, and reaction time.

The classroom workshop does not include any testing or driving and does not affect your licence.

The free workshop will be held Tuesday Sept. 26 starting at 10 am for approximately 1.5 to 2 hours. The location is the Neepawa Public library 280 Davidson Street (east entrance).

A silver collection for coffee break will be donated to the library for use of the space.

To pre register please call Genie Barnaby at 204-476-2009 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. by Sept. 22. Space is limited.