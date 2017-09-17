First Kaleidoscope Concert set for October 27

Gordie MacKeeman & his Rhythm Boys.

Our first Kaleidoscope concert is Oct. 27 at 7:30 and it’s Gordie MacKeeman and his Rhythm Boys. This excellent season opener is from Prince Edward Island and they are multi-award-winning. The boys entice us with old-time roots music in an exhilarating live show that instantly enamours the audience.

Simultaneously playing the fiddle – and exhibiting an outright disregard for the physics of a double bass, in an unforgettable live experience – Gordie MacKeeman’s thrilling ‘Crazy Legs’ dance style mixes with close-harmony bluegrass vocals, Peter Cann’s blistering guitar solos, and the lively multi-instrumental talents of Thomas Webb (vocals, banjo, guitar, pedal steel guitar and double bass) and Mark Geddes (double bass, drums, percussion, mandolin and banjo).

“Gordie and the Boys are great players, sharp songwriters, invigorating company...not to mention the nifty dancing. Frankly, what’s not to like?”,said Mark Radcliffe, BBC Radio 2

The Rhythm Boys have performed at the legendary Glastonbury Festival, Australia’s Woodford Folk Festival, WOMAD, Celtic Connections, and throughout Canada, the UK, Ireland, Belgium, Malaysia and Australia.

We are so pleased to have them in Neepawa and know that our Kaleidoscope audience will really enjoy this show!

If you haven’t already purchased your season’s pass, they are available at Herbs for Health and Arts Forward. You may also purchase them at the door, the night of October 27, you will get four amazing and varied concerts. See you there Neepawa!