Boston Pizza officially opens in Neepawa

Details Published on Friday, September 15, 2017

Submitted photo

On Sept. 8, dignitaries and diners joined together for the grand opening of Neepawa’s Boston Pizza. The owners of Neepawa’s newest restaurant accepted a certificate from MLA Eileen Clarke to mark the occasion. From left: Eileen Clarke and franchisees Lyle Bremner, Andrew Dennis, Linda Dennis, Sheila Bremner and Bruce Bremner.

Banner Staff

The Neepawa Banner

Following two days of dress rehearsals and a grand opening on Sept. 8, Neepawa’s newest restaurant opened its doors to the public on Sept. 11.

“We are more than ready to bring Boston Pizza to Neepawa. You can feel the excitement throughout the community,” said Andrew Dennis, one of the franchisees of the new location. “Boston Pizza will be a perfect fit for Neepawa. By combining a family-friendly restaurant with a lively sports bar, we can offer a great atmosphere for the whole family.”

The Neepawa management team brings together a group of long-time Neepawa locals, some of whom have been involved in the local business community for over 30 years. Located at the intersection of Highway 16 and Highway 5 North, the restaurant employs nearly 80 staff members.

During the two days of dress rehearsals, all of the gratuities collected on diners’ meals were donated to Salvation Army Neepawa and Central Plains Cancer Care.

“Boston Pizza restaurants are recognized for supporting local causes in communities across Canada, and Boston Pizza Neepawa will continue this tradition,” said Dennis. “We are excited to partner with our local schools, teams and charities to make a difference right here in our own community.”

Boston Pizza International Inc., headquartered in Richmond, B.C., has more than 380 restaurants in Canada and more than $1 billion in annual sales.