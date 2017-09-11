News from Margaret Laurence Home

Details Published on Monday, September 11, 2017

Submitted

The Margaret Laurence Home

It has been a busy season at the house with more visitors than last summer.

They came from every province and territory in Canada with the exception of the Yukon, as well as several visitors from the United States. The home is now closed for the season. Should you wish to book a tour, please call Rrain at 204 -476-3232. The board is busy planning events for the off season. We are hosting a Writer in Residence in October and will be holding some fun literary events at that time. Like the Margaret Laurence Home on Facebook to stay up to date on the events.

The recipient of the Margaret Laurence Literary Scholarship this year was Jayden Lowe. We wish Jayden all the best with her studies.