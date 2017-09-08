Local runners and walkers ready to follow Terry’s steps

Published on Friday, September 8, 2017

Kira McCormmick Adema

The Neepawa Banner

Terry Fox ran up to 42 kilometers a day through his journey across Canada, starting on April 12, 1980 in St. Johns Newfoundland and heading west.

“Today we got up at 4:00 am. As usual, it was tough. If I died, I would die happy because I was doing what I wanted to do. How many people could say that? I went out and did 15 push-ups in the road and took off. I want to set an example that will never be forgotten.” said Fox as his run came to its third month. On Sept. 1, 1980, Fox had run for 143 days and 5,373 kilometers, he was forced to stop running outside of Thunder bay, Ont because cancer had now appeared in his lungs. Even though Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope never made it to Manitoba, the run still is strongly supported in the province.

There are 30 countries around the world that hold Terry Fox runs and around 3,000,000 children that will participate in the run with their school this year. Three area communities will be hosting their own runs.

Neepawa’s Terry Fox run is on Sunday, Sept. 17, registration starts at 12 (noon) and the run starts at 2 pm. The location of the run is at the Neepawa Area Collegiate Institute track and the organizer of the event is Kelly Krzyzaniak. The route is 5 km and is accessible for wheel chairs, bicycles and rollerblades and is also pet friendly.

Minnedosa’s Terry Fox run is on Sunday, Sept. 17, registration for the event starts at 9 am and the run starts at 10 am, there will be a BBQ following the run and all are welcome. The location of the run is Minnedosa Community Conference Centre; the new run organizer is Jan Macey. The distance is 5 and 10 km, the route is accessible for wheel chairs, bicycles and rollerblades and is also pet friendly.

Gladstone’s Terry Fox run is on Sunday, Sept. 17, registration starts at 8 am and the run starts at 9 am and ends at 11 am. The location of the event is at the Norma Moore Memorial Arena, 75 Fifth Street; the run organizer is Trina Emerson. The 10 km route is accessible to bicycles but not wheelchairs or rollerblades, because of the tough terrain, the event is pet friendly.