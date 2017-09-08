Pop Up Library

Details Published on Friday, September 8, 2017

Neepawa’s first ever “Pop up Library“, which has been constructed by Murray Newton.

John Drinkwater

The Neepawa Banner

A project initiated by the Neepawa Public Library and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Neepawa will provide a new service to the town.

Similar to the “Take a Book-Leave a Book program which has been successfully operating inside Arts Forward, this project will provide reading material 24 hours.

Rrain Prior of Arts Forward said, “Towns throughout North America have these type of boxes available. Ours will be fixed on to posts, the first outside Arts Forward, the second one outside the Margaret Laurence Home. We would like to see others installed at Riverbend and Rotary Parks.

They would be very popular with campers and visitors. There are many different designs. Artwork is being provided by Neepawa & Area Art Club. This first example was designed and executed by Betty Walker. They will be specially treated, so books will be protected in all seasons.

We will have a variety of books including, childrens'.