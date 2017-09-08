2017 edition of ‘What’s the Big Idea’

Details Published on Friday, September 8, 2017

Photo from the Neepawa Banner archives

The four winners of the 2016 edition ‘What’s the Big Idea?’ (left to right) Marilyn Crewe, Tim Weibe, Kelly Spurway, Kennedy Baker, Kim Burgess, and Vern May.

Micah Waddell

The Neepawa Banner

One of the largest entrepreneurial events in Manitoba is just around the corner and with it comes opportunities for local business to flourish. ‘What’s the Big Idea?’ will take place on Oct. 19, 2017, from 9 am until 4 pm at the Carberry Memorial Centre. This event will bring to the table chances for future business operators, financiers and resource agencies to network.

‘What’s the Big Idea’ will also have an event inspired by the Canadian show Dragons Den where entrepreneurs and expanding businesses will be given time to pitch their business propositions to a panel of business oriented judges with the chance of receiving start up grants for their proposed businesses. The combined value of the prizes for the proposals will total over $35,000 in cash and commercial real estate in the area.

Carberry is participating this year’s ‘What’s the Big Idea?’, further increasing the range of the event, drawing more people from the surrounding areas. As such the local economy will continue to grow and create more opportunities to for people to keep their shopping local. These small businesses are what keeps smaller communities thriving, they have the ability to bend and flex with the ever changing economy.

This year also brings changes to funding for ‘What’s the big idea?’ including sponsorships from Community Futures Westman, the Business Development Bank of Canada, and World Trade Centre Winnipeg. These organizations will be given the opportunity to provide a representative to sit on the panel of judges during the business presentation sessions. The pitching parlour will be organized into 10 minute sessions for presentation and a five minute period for questions and answers. The judges have yet to be announced.

There will be no major changes in format for the event this year, the day will begin with a science fair style display, followed by a lunch time key note speaker, whom also has yet to be announced. After which, there will be the much anticipated pitching parlour.

If anyone is interested in more information or how to sign up for the event they can contact Marilyn Crewe at (204)-476-7607 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , Chantelle Parrott at (204)-867-3885 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. , or Tricia Zander at (204)-834-6616 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more information. They will also have detailed information on what presentations should include.