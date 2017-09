Yellowhead car show at Farmery

Details Published on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

photos by Wes Morton

Spirits were not dampened by the rain this year at the Yellowhead Road Runners car show which took place Aug. 26 at the Farmery Estate Brewery. The weather never seems to want to cooperate with events like these, that being said it had a good turn out. A 1930 Ford Model A (left).



a 1980 Chevrolet El Camino