Golfer’s celebrate course’s 60th birthday (2)

Published on Thursday, August 31, 2017
Gladstone GC - bandEdit

Penny Rogers
The Happy Rock Olde Thyme Band helped the Gladstone Golf & Country Club celebrate 60 years on Saturday, August 26.

 

 

Gladstone GC 60th - old adEidt

 

In celebrating its 60th birthday,  Gladstone Golf & Country Club surprised the day’s golfers by charging them the 1957 price of 50 cents. (Ad courtesy of The Gladstone Age Press, 1957.)

Gladstone GC cake cuttingEdit

Walter Moscrip started golfing in Gladstone in the early 1940s at the second of the town’s three golf courses, so he was an obvious choice when it came to choosing a cake-cutter for the course’s 60th birthday celebration.

