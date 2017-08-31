Golfer’s celebrate course’s 60th birthday (2)

Penny Rogers

The Happy Rock Olde Thyme Band helped the Gladstone Golf & Country Club celebrate 60 years on Saturday, August 26.

In celebrating its 60th birthday, Gladstone Golf & Country Club surprised the day’s golfers by charging them the 1957 price of 50 cents. (Ad courtesy of The Gladstone Age Press, 1957.)

Walter Moscrip started golfing in Gladstone in the early 1940s at the second of the town’s three golf courses, so he was an obvious choice when it came to choosing a cake-cutter for the course’s 60th birthday celebration.