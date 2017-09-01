In memory of Gregory Finkewich

Details Published on Friday, September 1, 2017

Banner archives

Mr. Finkewich and his daughter Olga Duncan during his 106th birthday celebration earlier this year.

Banner Staff

The Neepawa Banner

Over the years the Neepawa Banner has reported numerous milestone birthdays for Gregory (Harry) Finkewich, the following is a write up from his 106th birthday. Sadly, Mr. Finkewich passed away this week and we offer our condolences to friends and family.

On Jan. 27, 2017 Mr.Finkewich, celebrated his 106th birthday surrounded by friends and family. About 50 people attended the party, held in the MPR at Country Meadows, in Neepawa.Well wishes also came in the mail; Finkewich received seven certificates, including one from the Queen. Following some speeches, Finkewich spoke, thanking all those who attended. Olga Duncan, his daughter, said he was impressed with the turnout, including some old friends from Glenella, where he lived from 1938 until moving into Country Meadows about two years ago.