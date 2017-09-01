Touch - a - Truck Minnedosa

Details Published on Friday, September 1, 2017

Kira McCormick - Adema

The Neepawa Banner

Seven local moms have come together and stepped up in Minnedosa to fix the main playground at the Minnedosa beach. The Minnedosa Beach Enhancement Committee is looking to raise $250,000-300,000 to be able to complete the new playground. They have been working on this five plus year project for two years in November and so far, they have raised is $35,000.

To help them reach their goal, the MBEC is holding a Touch-a-Truck event on Sept. 2. There will be something for all ages to attend to and see, including planes, trucks of all kinds, ATVs, face painting, Disney princesses and a toddler area as well.

Some other events that the MBEC will be included by a Halloween chip sale, as well as a Halloween social and they are partnering with the Minnedosa FunFest for their Christmas markets. Some past are, Valentines date night raffle, Mothers day flower fundraiser, Minnedosa color run and they have also volunteered at various community events.

The Minnedosa Beach Enhancement Committee is waiting for a charitable number from the government so they can apply for grants to help with the fund for the playground project. If anybody would like to donate they can send it to box 2253 Minnedosa, R0J 1E0