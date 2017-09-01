Story time to start Sept.22 at Neepawa Library

“Reading should not be presented to children as a chore or a duty. It should be offered to them as a precious gift.” — Kate DiCamillo

Summer was busy at the Neepawa Library, where we celebrated all things Canada, in honour of our country’s sesquicentennial. Young readers borrowed many, many books and read many, many pages! They will have a definite advantage starting school this fall, as their eager brains are still primed from all the reading they did this summer. Congratulations to everyone who participated in our Summer Reading Program! And a big thank you also goes out to our talented and enthusiastic summer student, Vicky Elgert, who led the program activities and kept all the readers coming back for more.

To keep those young readers engaged with books when they are not in school, how about trying some of our online resources? On TumbleBooks, users will find Read Along story books, including a section of Robert Munsch books read by the author himself; ebooks for young readers, such as chapter and advanced readers; educational videos, and math and word search games and puzzles that are fun for all ages. Visit wmrl.ca/eresources, select TumbleBooks and enter your library card number to access all of the great content available.

Storytime will begin once again for pre-school age children and their caregivers starting on Friday, Sept 22 at 11:00 am and will run for six weeks, until Oct 27. Space is limited - please register in advance by calling the library at 204-476-5648.