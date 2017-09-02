Art in Onanole

Details Published on Saturday, September 2, 2017

photos by John Drinkwater

To commemorate Canada 150 Wasagaming Community Arts (WCA) invited RMNP visitors to provide 150 self portraits entitled “ 150 Faces of Canada.” By submission date 214 entries had been received. This wall display is one of many showcasing the artwork. Above: Oil on Canvas artwork created by Weiming Zhao entitled, “ The Visitor Centre of RMNP on a Summer Morning. Top right: “ Sunset on Lake Audy “ oil on canvas painting by Weiming Zhao. Bottom right: Pencil crayon on paper artwork created by artist Kati Nagy entitled, “Equilibrium.” The WCA exhibition closes for the season Sept. 5.