Art in Onanole
- Details
- Published on Saturday, September 2, 2017
photos by John Drinkwater
To commemorate Canada 150 Wasagaming Community Arts (WCA) invited RMNP visitors to provide 150 self portraits entitled “ 150 Faces of Canada.” By submission date 214 entries had been received. This wall display is one of many showcasing the artwork. Above: Oil on Canvas artwork created by Weiming Zhao entitled, “ The Visitor Centre of RMNP on a Summer Morning. Top right: “ Sunset on Lake Audy “ oil on canvas painting by Weiming Zhao. Bottom right: Pencil crayon on paper artwork created by artist Kati Nagy entitled, “Equilibrium.” The WCA exhibition closes for the season Sept. 5.