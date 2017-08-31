Neepawa Area Health Auxiliary Report

By Noreen Hollier

As Canada celebrated 150 years the Neepawa area health aux. celebrates 114 continuous years. The inagural meeting of the Neepawa Women’s aid Society was held May 19, 1903. Soon after additional groups were formed in neighbouring communities - Franklin, Arden, Eden and Plumas.These groups formed because of the need for a hospital. The building of this was first proposed by the late Honourable J.A. Davidson, who donated the land and the hospital was built in 1904.

In its first three years of operation, the ladies raised over $3,500. Financial highlights in early years was the purchase of a $1,000 bond which was cashed in 1926 and given to hospital board to use in the construction of a new wing for the hospital.

In 1928, the W.H.A.S. assisted the public health nurse and physician with the first baby clinic where over 100 babies were examined in one day.

In 1937, the first “ Hope Chest” draw was held. For many years a cedar chest was purchased as first prize; later replaced with a jewel case containing a $50 cheque. This raffle was and still is a major fundraiser. Now a monetary raffle with the aux. making the tickets and selling over the summer and fall with the draw made at the fall tea at the Neepawa Legion hall on Oct. 25 this year.

The auxiliary has purchased traction equipment, bath chair lifts, transport incubator, wheel chair, TV’s, commodes, pressure mattresses, infusion pump, gynaecological equipment, chairs, Hobart mixer, ear/nose/throat equipment for surgery and G.P.S equipment for ambulances. The list could go on.

Members make perogies for their friends and staff mat the care home and hospital and proceeded go to the education fund used for a $1000 scholarship to be given to a graduate of N.A.C.I. entering the second year in a health care field college or university, money can also be used for an education session with the guys speakers.

A memorial fund was established in 1980 whereby individuals can honour deceased friends and relatives by making a donation to the Aux.

An annual canvas of the Neepawa and area businesses is done each fall.

The gift cupboard at the hospital is a source of revenue while providing convenient articles such as combs, toothbrushes and toothpaste, knitted slippers, baby sweaters and aphgans. Many items donated by aux. members and members of the community.

Volunteer work by Auxiliary includes, assisting and supplying beverages and cookies at the blood donor and flu clinics. Visiting one afternoon a week at the hospital is done with long term patients. Help at the strawberry tea at the Country Meadows. Make tray favours for hospital and Country Meadows at christmas. Poinsettias delivered to same and the health unit. A gift is given the first baby born at the Neepawa Hospital in the New year.

N.A.H.A holds seven meetings a year in January, April, may, June, September, October and November at the Neepawa Legion Hall.

New members are always welcome, anyone interested contact one of the executive which is for 2017-2018 is Past President Ivy Cameron President Noreen Hollier Vice President Bernice Baker, Secretary Judy Perret and Treasurer Eleanor Nicholson.