Time to hit the ice

Details Published on Thursday, August 31, 2017

photo by Eoin Devereux

While many people were out enjoying the sunshine on Sunday, Aug. 27, a select group of dedicated people were inside the Yellowhead Centre, putting the finishing touches on the ice for the upcoming hockey season. Tom Lisoway and Mike Speiss oversaw the laying down of the ice earlier in the week. Then on Sunday, Speiss and Lisoway, along with Brayden Gillies, Wiley Speiss, Cheyenne Davie, Bodhi Speiss, Bryan Todoruk, Kim Speiss and Dillon Birch put down the centre ice logo and other paint. Meanwhile, Neepawa Natives coach Dustin Howden and trainer Derek Pearson helped with the painting of a pair of sponsorship logos.



Several hours of work paid off, as the Neepawa Natives logo was put down at centre ice of the Yellowhead Centre, on Sunday, Aug. 27.