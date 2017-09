Budz n Bloom visit the Press

Details Published on Saturday, September 2, 2017



Photo by Kira McCormick-Adema

On Friday, Aug 25, the Budz n Bloom school age group came for a visit at the Neepawa Banner and Neepawa Press office to see how the paper gets made and meet all the staff. From left: Haylee Butterfield, Annikha Cabatingan, Averi Jury, Kelsie Butterfield and Jase Eros.