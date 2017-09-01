1997: Shocking news in Plumas

By Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

80 years ago

Friday, August 27, 1937

The Neepawa tennis club is now ranked with the premier court circles in the province as a result of winning the western Manitoba ‘B’ division in Brandon on Wednesday, taking the honours from Boissevain to capture the Reesor cup. The cup is a large one, which will be retained by the club for a year, while a miniature of the trophy will be presented as the perpetual property of the club. By winning this event, Neepawa club now enters into the ‘A’ division, in which it will be able to compete next season. The matches were played at the Racquets Court Club. This is the third tennis trophy to come to Neepawa this season, putting the town definitely on the map as far as this sport is concerned.

70 years ago

Thursday, August 21, 1947

Manitoba Power Commission stated that they plan in 1948 to conduct a transmission line south from Neepawa on the Carberry road to link up with the line near Oberon and to service that part of the municipality as well.

60 years ago

Thursday, August 29, 1957

Today the BPO Elks announced that arrangements have been completed for the big professional stage show, Hypnotic Marvels. Which will bring Dr. Morton Greene here for an evening of entertainment, which includes astounding feats of prophecy and demonstrations of hypnotism in all it’s exciting and mysterious phases. The lodge reports that their organization feels quite fortunate in being able to bring Dr. Greene to Neepawa for the entertainment consists of fast, clean fun in the mysterious field and holds appeal for the whole family.

50 years ago

Friday, August 25, 1967

Warm, dry weather during the past week has seen farmers in the district working steadily in the 1967 harvesting operations. While some late crops were reported not quite ready for cutting this week, general harvesting operations were well underway with the ideal weather conditions. It was estimated that about 60 per cent of the swathing in the Neepawa agricultural district was completed by Friday of this week and about 20 per cent of the combining has also been completed.

40 years ago

Thursday, August 25, 1977

Neepawa will receive $898,724 in loans and $394,776 in grants from the federal and provincial governments to finance improvements and extensions of its water supply, storage and distribution system over the next two to three years, agriculture minister Sam Uskiw has announced.

30 years ago

Wednesday, August 26, 1987

Neepawa Collegiate Institute Grade 11 graduating class of 1947 held a very successful class reunion in Neepawa on the weekend of July 17, 18 and 19. All 40 class members were located and contacted with 29 class members out of the graduating class present. The members of the class attending the reunion were from various Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia locations. The planning of the reunion had been in progress for two years with a very successful result held on the July weekend. The event got underway with a social gathering on Friday evening in the lower hall of the St. Dominic’s Church on First Avenue. The evening was spent remembering the school days and telling stories. On Saturday, some of the class went golfing at the Neepawa Golf Course.

20 years ago

Monday, August 25, 1997

Lawrence Buhr thanked God for saving his life last Tuesday. Buhr was driving through a field on his Plumas area farm when his 1995 GMC pick up was struck with lightning during a thunderstorm. “It sounded like someone dropped a bomb on me,” Buhr said. Buhr had been on his way to pick up a farm worker when the incident occurred.

10 years ago

Monday, August 27, 2007

Organizers of last Tuesday’s Teddy Bear picnic in Riverbend Park are calling the first outing of the event “wonderful.” The three hour event, staged by the Assiniboine North Child Coalition, focussed on encouraging parents and children to get involved in fun activities while rasing safety awareness. The picnic also provided a forum for parents to familiarize themselves with the support services that exist in Neepawa and district.