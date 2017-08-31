Registration night in Neepawa

Details Published on Thursday, August 31, 2017

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

A dozen different local organizations are working together on a fall registration night. The evening, scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 31 at the Yellowhead Centre in Neepawa, is the third straight year this has been a combined event.

Jamie Davie, the director of Finance for the Town of Neepawa, who has assisted with the registration night, said having it organized for a single evening at a centralized location allows families to more efficiently review all the different options that are out there. Davie also noted that it has branched out to beyond the wide range of local sports programs to include notable arts and service groups, as well.

The confirmed organizations that will participate in in the registration night include:

Neepawa Novas Gymnastics Club, Neepawa Kin Club, Neepawa Junior Rec Hockey, Neepawa Minor Hockey, Neepawa Youth Curling, Neepawa Figure Skating (Synchro & Starskate), Neepawa Belles, Beaux & Builders Multipurpose, Arts Forward, Boxe Neepawa Combat Sports and Fitness Club, Canskate Program, Whitey’s Fitness and the Neepawa Guiding Unit, as well as the Cubs and Scouts

The registration night will run on Aug. 31 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Yellowhead Centre.