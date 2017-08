Yellowhead Centre upgrades looking good

Details Published on Sunday, August 27, 2017

Photo by Eoin Devereux

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

The summer upgrades to Neepawa’s Yellowhead Centre are nearly complete, as the new boards, glass and centre ice scoreclock are in place. The only remaining work to be done in connection to these improvements will be the reinstallation of the advertising. Additional pictures are on page 16.