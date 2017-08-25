Miles for Mental Health a success

Details Published on Friday, August 25, 2017

Photo courtesy of Diane Martin

By Kira McCormick-Adema

The Neepawa Banner

On Sunday, Aug. 20, approximately 75 to 80 people participated in the Miles for Mental Health walk, which gave local families and businesses the chance to support those struggling to maintain mental wellness. Individuals of all ages and backgrounds went down to the Flats in Neepawa, to participate in the event.

Event co-ordinator Diane Martin said the support from the community was incredible.

“It was very encouraging when a bunch of people came up to me afterwards and asked if we are going to do the run again next year,” noted Martin. “There is a great response for our first year with this event.”

Comedian, Big Daddy Tazz provided the entertainment for the event and interacted with the crowd through the day. Tazz said he would love to be able to come and do this again next year.

As for the final results from the day, Martin noted they were able to raise roughly $700 in donations from the event, apart from what come in initially from the participants, All the money raised will go towards the local Suicide Prevention Implementations Network (SPIN).