Details Published on Monday, August 28, 2017

Photo by Jessica Morton

By Allison Trimble

Dare I say, the summer is coming to an end. Not only does this mean back-to-school, but it is also a sign that our very own Beautiful Plains Museum will be closing for the season. Not to worry, there is still time to come for a visit, because we are open until the September long weekend. Join the hundreds of people that have come into the museum this summer! We are only half way through the month of August and we’ve already had over 150 people come in already this month and enjoy all that the museum has to offer. We have encountered people from Neepawa and as far as our friends in Iceland.

As you may have noticed, the Beautiful Plains Museum has undergone some cosmetic changes over the summer. This includes the completion of renovating the boards on the upper level and the fresh coat of white paint. Along with that, we are also working toward removing the paint on the outside of the building, exposing the original bricks. A fun fact about the bricks is that they were manufactured right here in Neepawa, of yellow clay, and were stained red. This former CN station, built in 1902, was constructed of soft bricks from the Neepawa Brick Company. Come in and see all the wonderful improvements for yourself!

This summer, we introduced the idea of “Grandparents Summer”. The children who participated enjoyed scavenger hunts, filling out family trees and many more activities! We encourage you to come in and take part, as it is a fun experience for people of all ages.

The museum will be closed after the September long weekend, so if you haven’t made it out here yet, make sure to get out by September! Out of season tours can be booked at (204)-476-2723. As always, we are located at 91 Hamilton St. in the former CN railway station and admission is by donation. We are open from 9 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday, and from 1 pm to 5 pm during the weekend and statutory holidays. I hope to see you before summer ends!