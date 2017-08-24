60 years of Gladstone’s Golf Course

Details Published on Thursday, August 24, 2017

photo by Penny Rogers There have been enthusiastic golfers in gladstone dating back to the early 1920s. The current course, the town’s third, was built in 1957. By Penny Rogers Submitted

There have been enthusiastic golfers in Gladstone dating back, as far as memory and records can tell, to the early 1920s.

The first course was located in the vicinity of the current Third Crossing Manor and, according to clippings from the Gladstone Age Press, it seems that this location may have only served area golfers for that single year. First course

June 7, 1923: “The official opening of the course took place on Victoria Day” with the playing of a medal round. Apparently, it was quite windy that day and many balls ended up by the nearby railway, where, sadly, “It’s a pity that golf balls do not go to seed, as otherwise there would have been quite a nice crop in the fall.” The article goes on to say that before the end of 1923, the present course might prove too small for the growing number of players.

‘Brickyard course’

May 8, 1924: “The new course has been laid out and is ready for play.” The second course in Gladstone was located near the current veterinary clinic/Clayton farm and was referred to as the “brickyard course”. Work on a clubhouse continued throughout the summer of 1924. For more than 20 years, the club continued with tournaments, teas (there were lots of teas), talk of a possible golf school, discussions about cows and bunkers, and the introduction of three sand greens in 1930.

Gladstone’s Walter Moscrip is an active member of the Gladstone Golf Club, but it was the “brickyard course” where he first took up the game, after finding an old set of wooden clubs in the attic of his house. He was only 13 years old when he played there in the early 1940s, but he can still describe the layout of the course; every fairway and green, except, that is, for No. 7. That one eludes him. Moscrip was lucky to partner often with local barrister and avid golfer, J.G. Crawford, who had been described once as “Gladstone’s premier golfer”.

In 1946, men’s fees at the course were hiked to $8 for the season, with special rates for students: green fees 25 cents per game or 50 cents per day. Then, in April of 1948, a single paragraph gave notice of a general meeting, saying the club was to meet and consider plans for the current year. That was the last mention of the “brickyard course” in Gladstone.

For several years after, Gladstone golfers could be found on the links in Neepawa, Clear Lake and MacGregor. Then, in 1955, things changed.

Gladstone gets

new course

The Age Press - Sept 7, 1955 Editorial: “And So We’re to Have a New Golf Course - One of the things for which Gladstone should be grateful is that some of its citizens haven’t yet heard that old, old story about ‘It can’t be done here’...During the past few weeks, we’ve seen that old bugaboo kicked into the corner by the most active enthusiasm of grown-up citizens seen here in many years…In spite of the fact that many people thought and said Gladstone would never have another golf course, there is very strong evidence that it shall. In fact the land is already purchased, and instead of a make-shift effort, Gladstone, in a few short years, will probably be able to boast one of the very best courses in any rural centre in Manitoba. Yes, folks, the enthusiasm of a few visionary souls, filled with plenty of red-hot enthusiasm, did the impossible, and in just two short weeks…There was cooperation all along the way. First, the plan was for a course east of the hospital. Wm. Muirhead, the owner, was most eager to help out and give the group a splendid offer. But extra land was not available for the required acreage, so the golf enthusiasts had to look elsewhere. The next place selected as a possible course was east of town on the curves of the river. It was thought that a good course could be fashioned here. No doubt our Reeve would have been pleased to cooperate, but before he had a chance to do so, along came the third suggestion-out by the cemetery. This looked like the best bet yet; just enough bush to make the course scenic and a bit difficult, a ravine that added a few more natural hazards and 55 acres of it. Now, would Alfie Clayton, the owner, sell it? This was farm land. Lo and behold, Alf not only would, but gave them a real buy. Now, for the money! It usually is difficult to pick up big money, but one man went around and had it in half a day. One staunch fellow was so eager to see his favourite game back again that he insisted on taking two $50 shares, though advised that one would be plenty. That’s the spirit that showed up in Gladstone, and has blossomed forth in the last two weeks. May it prosper and grow.”

Work on the third, and current, golf course continued into 1957, when 32 trees, including Lombardi Poplar and Elm, were ordered to define the fairways. Oiled sand greens were a big topic of discussion, as was the upcoming Pioneer Pageant. It would be nice, members of the club thought, if newcomers in town for the event could “break off and have a game of golf”. By July 10, four greens had been laid with the completion of five more soon following. Neepawa Golf Club generously donated flags, cups and ball washers. By early fall in 1957, a new era of golf had begun.

To celebrate the 60th birthday of the Gladstone Golf Course, Saturday, August 26 will be $10 golf day. The Happy Rock Olde Thyme Band will be there to perform from 1-3pm and there will be a cake cutting at 2:00. So, congratulations to the Gladstone Golf and Country Club! Those words written in 1955 by the editor of the Gladstone Age Press, A.E. MacLennan, still ring true today: “may it prosper and grow”.