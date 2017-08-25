Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
A new place to play at HMK

Published on Friday, August 25, 2017
Photo by Kira McCormick-Adema

Installation of the new playground equipment at Hazel M. Kellington elementary school in Neepawa began on Aug. 17, with help from Playgrounds-r-us and community volunteers. The Playgrounds-R-Us builders are coming back on Aug. 24 to finish the final touches that could not be done until the cement was cured. There were between 20 and 25 volunteers who came out and helped, throughout the day, as well as two people who came with the company. There was food and water provided for the volunteers. “The school’s playground installation went very well,” says Allen Hanke the principal of HMK.

