Lemonade for Leukemia

Details Published on Wednesday, August 23, 2017

Photo by Kira McCormick-Adema

From left: Amaya Cox, Arabella Wilson, Prestyn Phinney, and Chey Cox standing with their lemonade stand for Leukemia on Aug. 17, They raised $171 dollars for the cause and are very happy about how their third summer selling lemonade went.