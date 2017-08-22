Helping, one paw at a time

By Kate Jackman-Atkinson

The Neepawa Press

Three days after graduation, Emma Gerrard packed her bags and travelled half-way around the world to help some four-legged friends in need. This summer, Gerrard, of Neepawa, spent a month volunteering at Rescue Paws, an animal rescue in Hua Hin, Thailand, about three hours south of Bangkok.

Thailand is home to many stray animals, including numerous packs of stray dogs. Gerrard explained that the rescue helped animals who had been injured; they would treat the injuries, rehabilitate them, spay or neuter them and depending on the situation, either return them to their pack or adopt them into homes. Some of the animals were born feral, while others were purchased then and abandoned. Gerrard explained that if they got the dogs as puppies or they were found alone, they would try to adopt them into homes, either in Thailand or internationally, including Canada.

Gerrard found out about the rescue because a family friend, Jayne Soltys, had been there. Soltys, of Minnedosa, had been to Rescue Paws the year before and is currently their volunteer co-ordinator. Gerrard explained that her mom suggested she think about volunteering at the rescue if she was looking to do something this summer.

‘It was rewarding’

For the month she worked at the rescue, Gerrard said that their days started at about 8:30 a.m., when they would begin caring for any of the dogs that had spent the night in the clinic. The volunteers would administer any medication prescribed by the veterinarians, feed them and take them for walks. From there, they would go to the kennels and do the same with the dogs living there. The rescue is located near a beach and Gerrard said that they would often take the dogs out there, to run off leash.

They would also take the dogs into the water for hydrotherapy. She explained that many of the dogs had partial or full paralysis, because of injuries, and hydrotherapy helped them regain movement. One of these dogs was Jasmine, who was partially paralyzed. When Gerrard arrived, Jasmine needed a wheelchair, but was running by the time Gerrard left. “It was rewarding,” she said of the experience.

Care of the animals was overseen by one full time and one part time vet, as well as a variety of volunteers. Gerrard said that while she was there, the most volunteers they had at one time was nine people. Volunteers came from all over the world and would stay anywhere from one week, to months.

Once her month of volunteer work was up, Gerrard spent two more weeks exploring the area with her boyfriend, Logan Russell, who also brought a care package from home to help the animals at Rescue Paws. Since Rescue Paws relies heavily on donated supplies, Gerrard asked for a list of their three most needed items. The Neepawa Vet Clinic matched all of the items purchased by Gerrard’s parents, as well as donating some smaller supplies, such as sterilized bandages and needles.

Gerrard enjoyed the experience and would like to go back, saying, “It’s a great place to go back to.” She added that she would also be interested in going to a larger facility with a different type of experience. She explained that during their time touring the area, they visited a wildlife reserve which also offers volunteer opportunities.

More than anything, Gerrard said the trip left her with a strong belief in the importance of spaying and neutering pets. “By spaying and neutering a couple, you can prevent thousands of puppies,” she said, explaining that this is especially important when there aren’t anywhere close to enough homes for all the dogs in need. “People need to adopt and not buy because of a [fashionable] pedigree,” she added.