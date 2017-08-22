1987: It’s monster tomato time in Neepawa

Tuesday, August 22, 2017

The old C.N.R Rundhouse being torn down where the chicken corral now stands.

Cecil Pittman

The Neepawa Press

80 years ago

Tuesday, August 24, 1937

Thrown from the horse he was riding a few miles south of Neepawa, Russell Sewell suffered severe injuries Friday morning. The fall knocked him unconscious and it was sometime after he was brought to his home before he fully regained his senses. In the evening, his condition became serious and it was decided that surgical operation was required as a result of internal injuries. It was found necessary to remove his appendix. Although Russell was seriously ill, he was reported to be as well as could be expected by Monday.

70 years ago

Thursday, August 28, 1947

The Neepawa truck service had the misfortune of having a semi trailer carrying a cargo of nine and a half tons of general freight totally destroyed by fire between MacDonald and Portage on Tuesday night. The truck hauling the trailer was saved. Both trailer and cargo were insured.

60 years ago

Thursday, August 22, 1957

A 7-year-old boy from Flin Flon narrowly missed death by drowning about 4 pm Monday, while bathing in Lion’s Riverbend Park pool. Garth Goodwin, son of Mr. and Mrs. C. Goodwin, is reported to be in good health today, following his near tragic experience. Prompt action by Neepawa boy, Roddy Peeler, aged 10, who had the fine presence of mind when he noticed the Flin Flon boy’s plight, came quickly to his assistance and pulled him out of the water. He told The Press that he noticed Garth “floating on top of the water,” and realized something was wrong. Dr. George Lambertsen was called to the park to attend the Goodwin boy. Garth Goodwin was taken back to the home he was visiting by Dr. Lambertsen after receiving medical attention.

50 years ago

Tuesday, August 15, 1967

With weather conditions “almost ideal,” farmers in the Neepawa agricultural district are now well into harvesting for 1967. It is expected that harvesting operations in this area will be general by the end of this week. Farmers in the district are well into the swathing of wheat, barley, oats and some fall rye has been combined, as reported today from the local Agricultural Representatives office. The second cut of alfalfa is also coming along and cutting should be general within two weeks, the office reported.

40 years ago

Thursday, August 25, 1977

The outgoing hospitality of the people of Newfoundland is what Lawson Davie and Lyle Bremner remember the most about their participation in this year’s Canada Games. Lyle Bremner remembered remarkable openness and comradeship between most of the participants in the rifle shooting events in which he competed. Lawson Davie, a member of Manitoba’s silver medal winning baseball team, recalled that despite the low taxi rates in St. John’s, he and his friends were often without need for a cab, because local people never hesitated to offer the hospitality of their automobiles. Both Neepawa youths were impressed with the layout of St. John’s, saying it lacked the distinct core area that the other Canadian cities have, while having the majority of it’s residential areas located on the hillsides. Lyle and Lawson stayed at a university sorority house called Bowater for the duration of their stay at the games.

30 years ago

Wednesday, August 26, 1987

They’re red, fleshy, but above all, they’re huge. Yes, it’s monster tomato time in Neepawa. First Ed Reindeau wandered into The Press office with one of these monstrosities, then came Rosey Prawdzik. Unfortunately, we had to tell Rosey she had a long ways to go to top Ed’s 4.45 pound tomato, though Rosey’s did weigh in at a whooping two pounds. That’s a lot of ketchup. What’s Ed’s secret? Well, he says it’s the good Stoney Creek water that he brings by the tankful to water his plants. Rosey, on the other hand, says she doesn’t do anything special. Both say they will be saving seeds from their monster crops, and will be attempting to grow the big, red tomatoes again next year.

20 years ago

Monday, August 25, 1997

With tight feed supplies for roughage and a turn around in calf prices this fall, beef producers will be having to make a decision on whether to keep their calves for backgrounding or to sell them this fall. Manitoba Agriculture will be holding a series of workshops in the Northwest region during late August and early September.

10 years ago

Monday, August 27, 2007

No one was injured in a two vehicle collision in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant last Friday. Police said the male driver of a vehicle from Neepawa slammed into a parked car, owned by a Gladstone woman. The woman and her passenger, a young child, were unhurt. No damage estimate was available. The accident is still under investigation.