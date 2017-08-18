Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Click on the logos above to read our digital editions

Wasagaming Chamber Days parade

Details
Published on Friday, August 18, 2017
Share

DSC0139Website

Photos by John Drinkwater
A cute and colourful little girl dressed as a clown in the Kiddies Parade on Saturday, Aug. 12.

John Drinkwater
The Neepawa Banner

DSC0154Website

Don Sullivan posing for the camera during the Wasagaming Chamber of Commerce Parade. The Clear Lake Eyepatch Band is celebrating 40 years and has been voted the best marching band in the parade every year.

DSC0279Website

 Staff from The Boardwalk on Clear Lake walking along Wasagaming Drive during last Saturday’s Parade.: Right: 

Forman Honda
Creasy
Bill Klassen
GWB Auto
Tru Hardware
Hylife
Rob Waddell
Pal Group
Broadfoot Fraser Agencies
Brandon Used Cars
 