Beautiful Plains Horticultural Society flower show

Details Published on Friday, August 18, 2017

Photos by Kira McCormick-Adema

The Neepawa Banner

From Top to Bottom: A tired butterfly stopped for a break at the Beautiful Plains Horticultural Societies’ flower garden (by the Roxy theatre) on its adventures across town. Cecilie Holms created this beautiful fairy garden. Allison Beaumont’s gum ball machine flower bed won first place in the most outstanding entry for novelty containers. Last but not least, is Harold Talton’s entry in the white glad Alaska flower exhibit. The flower show took place at the Neepawa Legion on Thursday, August 10.