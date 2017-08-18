Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
Click on the logos above to read our digital editions

Beautiful Plains Horticultural Society flower show

Details
Published on Friday, August 18, 2017
Share

DSC0003Website

Photos by Kira McCormick-Adema

Kira McCormick-Adema
The Neepawa Banner

From Top to Bottom:  A tired butterfly stopped for a break at the Beautiful Plains Horticultural Societies’ flower garden (by the Roxy theatre) on its adventures across town. Cecilie Holms created this beautiful fairy garden. Allison Beaumont’s gum ball machine flower bed won first place in the most outstanding entry for novelty containers. Last but not least, is Harold Talton’s entry in the white glad Alaska flower exhibit. The flower show took place at the Neepawa Legion on Thursday, August 10.

DSC0007Website

DSC0010website

DSC0023Website

Hylife
Brandon Used Cars
Forman Honda
Creasy
Mortgage Centre
Tru Hardware
Broadfoot Fraser Agencies
GWB Auto
Rob Waddell
Bill Klassen
 