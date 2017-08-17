Neepawa Novas on the move

By Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Banner

The Neepawa Novas Gymnastics Club are jumping for joy over their new home, as the club has agreed to a new three-year rental agreement with the Yellowhead Centre. The contract will see the Novas move all their training and recreational classes into the Yellowhead Hall in mid-September. As well, the club’s major competition of the season, a Western Manitoba qualifier for the Manitoba Games, will also take place at the Yellowhead in January. The Novas had previously held events at the gymnasium at Neepawa Area Collegiate Institute (NACI).

Novas chairperson Michelle Gibson said this deal, which has been in the works for quite some time, assists the club by providing more flexibility in scheduling.

“To prepare for the move, the club has had to coordinate coaches and schedule the various class times to facilitate the additional hours that we will be able to operate. We’ve also had significant capital expenditures for new equipment and a storage trailer that will house our equipment outside of the Yellowhead Centre,” noted Gibson. “We are excited to be able to offer more training time for our competitive athletes and have an expanded range of options for our recreational classes, including some daytime programs. We also hope to improve our boys program with specialized equipment and attract some newcomers to gymnastics during an open gym time.”

Gibson added that these changes and improvements are able to move ahead without a significant increase to their program fees. Registrations for upcoming classes will be available at the fall registration night on Aug, 31, while competitive classes at the Yellowhead Hall will begin on Monday, Sept. 11 at 5:00 pm. The first recreational classes will start on Sept. 18. The class schedule will be Monday - Thursday evenings, including some daytime classes on Tuesday mornings. Questions about the club can be directed to their email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .