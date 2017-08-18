Prairie Storm Athletics compete at Legion Track and Field Nationals
- Details
- Published on Friday, August 18, 2017
By Eoin Devereux
The Neepawa Banner
It was solid showing for Neepawa area members of the Prairie Storm Athletics Club on the track this past weekend at the Legion Track and Field National Championships. Team members competed in this annual national competition, held this year in Brandon. Notable results included:
Lara Denbow
Midget high jump - (sixth overall nationally)
New personal best jump of 1.55m.
Denbow set a new outdoor personal best in the under-16 girls’ high jump event, with what was the third highest jump of the day. Unfortunately for the 14-year-old, the 1.55-metre barrier was the last one she cleared at UCT Stadium, forcing her to settle for a sixth-place finish via countback.
Zoie Forgue
Youth 100m sprint (22nd overall)
Taine Middleton
Youth 100m sprint (22nd overall)
New personal best of 11.42 sec.
Ben Perrett
Youth 400m race (seventh overall)
Daxx Turner
Midget Triple Jump - (seventh overall)
Javelin (eighth overall), 39.09m new personal best
High Jump (13th overall), 1.65m new personal best