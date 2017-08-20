Banner logo 2014 2RiversBanner   NeepawaPressBlue
New boards installed at Yellowhead Arena

Published on Sunday, August 20, 2017
Photos by Eoin Devereux
Major upgrades are in place at the Yellowhead Arena in Neepawa. Athletica Sport Systems, based out of Waterloo, ON, has been working with the Yellowhead staff on the installation of the new arena boards and seamless glass. Pictured: The arena boards are the new style of flexible board system which provides more give when a player hits them. This variety of boards have been mandated for both the National and American Hockey Leagues. The next work slated for the Yellowhead will be the installation of the new multi-sided centre ice score clock. This season’s work is part of a multi-year upgrade program at the Yellowhead.

