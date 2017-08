Turn and Burn

Details Published on Friday, August 18, 2017

Photos by Diane Warner

The annual Gladstone Fair ran from Thursday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 13, and featured a showcase of talented cowboys and cowgirls throughout the weekend. On Friday, Aug. 11, the Manitoba Barrel Racing Association held a 3D sanctioned barrel race event at the Gladstone Rodeo Arena, where riders showed off their skills with their horses.