Route 10 Collective’s salute to Clapton
- Published on Saturday, August 19, 2017
photo by john drinkwater
The Route 10 Collective presented Eric Clapton Rainbow Concert and Assorted Love Songs on Aug. 10-12 at the Onanole Community Centre. The event was well attended with a variety of artists entertaining the audience. Eric Clapton’s Rainbow Concert is a live album recorded at the Rainbow Theatre in London in 1973. The concerts were organized by Pete Townshend of The Who and marked a comeback by Clapton after two years of inactivity. Pictured: Performing “ Roll it Over “ are (left to right), Murray Evans, Pat Sullivan and Ingrid Gatin.