Route 10 Collective’s salute to Clapton

Details Published on Saturday, August 19, 2017

photo by john drinkwater

The Route 10 Collective presented Eric Clapton Rainbow Concert and Assorted Love Songs on Aug. 10-12 at the Onanole Community Centre. The event was well attended with a variety of artists entertaining the audience. Eric Clapton’s Rainbow Concert is a live album recorded at the Rainbow Theatre in London in 1973. The concerts were organized by Pete Townshend of The Who and marked a comeback by Clapton after two years of inactivity. Pictured: Performing “ Roll it Over “ are (left to right), Murray Evans, Pat Sullivan and Ingrid Gatin.