Solar eclipse

Details Published on Friday, August 18, 2017

Kira McCormick-Adema

The Neepawa Banner

On Aug. 21, there will be a solar eclipse passing overhead. During the event, the sun will be covered by the moon. This eclipse can be seen all over North America, the maximum time the moon will be covering the sun is two minutes and 40 seconds.

Dr. Derek Papegnies, an optometrist who practices in Neepawa and Minnedosa says, there are two safe ways to watch the solar eclipse. One way is with specialized glasses that have an ISO of 12312-2, which is the best way you can watch, because the shades are filtered and we will only get about 70 per cent of the eclipse here in Manitoba. The other way is through a pinhole camera, which is made from cardboard. In Dr. Papegnies offices in Neepawa and Minnedosa there will be glasses available for pick up, but there is only a limited amount.

What ever you do Papegnies warns, don’t look directly at the sun, especially during the hours of the eclipse, which is expected to occur from, is 11:40 am till 2:15 pm. The next solar eclipse will appear in the next 7 years, in the year of 2024.