‘Neil Diamond just fell out of my face’

Details Published on Saturday, August 19, 2017

Submitted photo

Jason Scott as Neil Diamond performing at one of his shows.

By Kira McCormick-Adema

The Neepawa Banner

With fantastic support in the communities, back once again is the Neil Diamond tribute, Diamond Forever. This time there will be two shows, one at the Neepawa Legion on August 25 and the Gladstone Legion on August 26. Jason Scott, Neil Diamond tributer, is based out of Cranbrooke BC and has been doing these shows for 15 years with the Royal Canadian Legions.

It all started when Scott went out to karaoke night for his sisters birthday, “My sister asked me to go up and sing a song for her, I saw one called Love on the Rocks by Neil Diamond, so I decided to give it a try. I was looking at the screen the whole time because I didn’t know the words and as I turned around after the audience went crazy. That’s when I realized, Neil Diamond just fell out of my face.”

Scott started doing shows in British Columbia and Vancouver Island and then slowly made his way into Alberta and then Saskatchewan and Manitoba as well. All with the help of the Royal Canadian Legions. This tour has provided Scott with the travelling he wanted to do since he signed his record deal. “It’s a tribute, not an impersonation,” he said. Scott’s shows are very audience reactive, they get the audience to clap and sing, there will even be a dancing competition with prizes within the show. “It’s always a fun time,” says Scott.

For Scott, his work on Diamond Forever has not just opened the doors to travel across Canada and the US but also brought him to the silver screen. He started attending the Conservatory of Music in Toronto at the age of five, achieving first-degree honours and graduated by the age of 15. Jason was the first ever-Canadian international performer to win the “ Be a Legend” celebrity tribute as Neil Diamond. In September 2010, Jason Scott was awarded the Sunburst Convention of Celebrity Tribute Artists “Best Platinum Showcase Award.”