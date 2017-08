Gladstone's Bullmania thrills the crowd

Details Published on Friday, August 18, 2017

Photos by Diane Warner

On Aug. 10, Canada Delmar Commodities and Legend Seeds Bullmania was held at the Gladstone Ag Society Rodeo Arena. The event was part of this year’s Gladstone Fair. A youth rides during the intermission mutton busting event. Cody Coverchuk and Steve Maddison competing in this year’s bull riding event.