DQ Miracle Treat Day

Details Published on Tuesday, August 15, 2017

Photos by Kira McCormick - Adema

Eoin Devereux

The Neepawa Press

A cool treat on a hot summer day probably tasted all the sweeter for customers of Neepawa’s Dairy Queen on Thursday, Aug. 10. That’s because they knew their purchase was helping out a very good cause, DQ’s Miracle Treat Day.

This year’s edition of the fundraising event was able to generate local sales of $11,517 from the purchase of 2,107 DQ Blizzards. The net proceeds from those sales have been donated to local Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals.

Neepawa Dairy Queen owner/manager Pam Brown said the ongoing support for this important fundraiser is marvellous.

“It was an incredible event. We had a really good day with some great weather and the community support was simply amazing. The people of Neepawa and the surrounding area are just so generous. Every year, this event seems to get bigger and better,” noted Brown.

Brown was also quick to thank all the DQ employees, as well as entertainers, volunteers and others who worked so hard to ensure that Treat Day was a success.

Since 2005, the Neepawa’s Dairy Queen has raised around $125,000. According to the Miracle Treat Day website, since 1984, DQ customers across North America have raised $125 million in support for sick and injured children.